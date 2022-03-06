'The Putin wing of the GOP': Liz Cheney slams Trump appointee for attack on Ukraine's Zelenskyy
Following an appearance on Fox News, where he questioned the heroism of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, retired U.S. Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor was slammed by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as being part of the "Putin wing of the GOP."

Speaking with Fox host Stuart Varney, Macgregor -- an appointee of Donald Trump who served as a senior adviser to then-Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller -- called the Ukrainian leader a "puppet" among other criticisms.

The former military man seem to praise the Russian troops invading Ukraine, telling the Fox host, "The first five days Russian forces I think frankly were too gentle. They've now corrected that. So, I would say another ten days this should be completely over."

He then criticized Zelenskyy for putting up a fight, saying he saw nothing "heroic" in it and adding, "Oh, I think Zelensky is a puppet and he is putting huge numbers of his own population at unnecessary risk."

That led to a tongue-lashing from Cheney who tweeted: "Douglas MacGregor, nominated by Trump as ambassador to Germany; appointed by Trump as an advisor to the Secretary of Defense, says Russian forces have been 'too gentle' and 'I don't see anything heroic' about Zelensky. This is the Putin wing of the GOP."

