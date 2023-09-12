Putin wants to salvage Ukraine loss by electing Trump: former CIA director

Former CIA Director John Brennan thinks that Russian President Vladmir Putin is desperately trying to figure out a way to turn his Ukraine loss into a success.

Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Tuesday, Brennan cited the goals Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un have for the 2024 election.

"Well, for Putin, it is absolutely essential, I think, that Donald Trump wins the election," he explained. "He's trying to prolong this war as long as he can, believing that it's going to lead the West and specifically the United States to relent eventually."

He noted that Trump has already sent signals that he would withdraw all assistance for Ukraine.

"So, Putin and Trump, it's very clear, that they are members of the autocrat's mutual admiration society, and they are going to flatter each other and play to each other's egos," said Brennan. "I think it is Putin's main lifeline in order to find some way to salvage what has been a debacle in Ukraine for him, and that is if Trump is able to return to the White House and so that Putin could have a like-minded individual that he can work with, detrimental to U.S. interests certainly and detrimental to western interests overall."

Brennan then addressed the meeting between Kim and Putin in Russia.

"Well, it's quite clear that Trump likes to associate with individuals of a similar bent," Brennan said. "Those who are, as Gen. [Barry] McCaffrey said, ruthless, very transactional, and very unprincipled. And, so, therefore, the fact that they're both pariahs on the international stage leads them to take advantage of the opportunity to meet."

It ultimately shows that the countries are not as isolated as the rest of the world wishes and they can shake hands with other world leaders, he explained.

