QAnon supporter pleads guilty to attacking soldiers at Army base in Wisconsin: report

The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that QAnon supporter Ian Olson, 31, has pleaded guilty to attacking U.S. service members.

Olson drove to U.S. Army Reserve station in Pewaukee, Wisconsin on March 15th, according to acting United States Attorney Richard G. Frohling.

"This is for America," Olson allegedly shouted before discharging a paintball gun at two uniformed soldiers.

After the paintball gun jammed, the soldiers tacked Olson.

"Both servicemen initially believed Olson was holding a real firearm and they feared that Olson intended to shoot and kill them," prosecutors said.



Olson's car was spray-painted with QAnon slogans, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Olson also allegedly threatened a "crazy stupid" attack in Washington, DC in March.