QAnon channel booted from YouTube after repeatedly featuring convicted child predator
The QAnon group has long claimed to be fighting to make the world safe from sexual predators, but it appears there are some in their own ranks.

Newsweek reported Wednesday that YouTube has removed a QAnon channel that frequently featured a convicted child predator. The convicted man, David Todeschini, appeared in at least five videos after Dec. 1.

He was convicted of sexual abuse in the first degree and sodomy in the second degree of an 8-year-old boy. The two sexual assaults are documented in the New York State Criminal Justice System where he's listed as a Level 3 Risk, which is "high risk of repeat offense and a threat to public safety."

Todeschini's crimes were outed by Right Wing Watch in 2021 after he promoted false conspiracy theories about Democrats being part of a child sex ring.

Lies about such a conspiracy going back many years, including the notorious Pizzagate conspiracy that ended with a man coming to the family-friendly establishment with guns claiming he'd liberate the trafficked children. He searched the restaurant and found none and now agrees that the conspiracy was all a lie.

"We terminated the channel flagged to us by Newsweek for its dedication to violating our harassment policy, which prohibits content that targets someone by suggesting they are complicit in a conspiracy theory that is used to justify real-world violence, including QAnon," a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement.

