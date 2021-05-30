WATCH: Anderson Cooper details the insanity that unfolded when QAnon targeted him

CNN's Anderson Cooper detailed the insanity that unfolded when he was mentioned by QAnon during on special report on the conspiracy theory.

"'Q' first posted about me, November 5th, 2017, asking the question 'Who is A Cooper?' This came two days after I was on the air reporting about indictments in the Russia investigation," Cooper noted. "Once mentioned by 'Q,' the followers of this conspiracy cult went to work inventing a bizarre and crazy false story about my life."

"According to 'Q' followers, my mom, Gloria Vanderbilt, was a satanist. They pointed to this photo taken when I was about 6-years-old. That Mexican folk art on the wall behind us is the Virgin Mary with Christ, but they said it was satanic, and the christ figure was a child being sacrificed," he explained.

"They also claimed I'd been molested, likely in this empty pool in an old mansion in what 'Q' followers said was my mom's house. It's actually an old Vanderbilt estate in Asheville, North Carolina, that neither I, nor as far as I know, my mom, had ever been to," he continued.

"'Q' followers posted this illustration they was me as a child being abused in that pool," he explained. "The CIA had allegedly trained me as a super-secret CIA agent infiltrating the media as part of a 1960s-era program allegedly called Operation Mockingbird," he noted.

Cooper interviewed a former QAnon follower who said he actually believed the CNN anchor was drinking the blood of children.

