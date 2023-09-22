'What is the theory?' CNN anchor baffled by Trump supporters who believe JFK is still alive

CNN anchor Phil Mattingly on Friday expressed astonishment that some supporters of former President Donald Trump believe that the late President John F. Kennedy is still alive despite the fact that he would be 106 years old today even if he had survived his assassination in 1963.

During a teaser segment about an upcoming special report on QAnon, Mattingly chatted with CNN reporter Donie O'Sullivan about his experiences in interviewing the true believers who think both Kennedy and his son, the late John F. Kennedy Jr., are still alive and are clandestinely helping Trump's bid to retake the White House.

At one point, Mattingly asked O'Sullivan to talk specifically about why so many people think that a president who has been dead for nearly 60 years still lives.

"What is the theory?" he asked. "How is this the case and why are so many people locked in on?"

O'Sullivan then admitted that he didn't have a firm grasp on the idea himself.

"It changes depending on the day and who you ask," he said. "But the general theme is that they believe JFK Jr. did not die, he faked his own death and he is working with Trump somehow and is going to come back and save the U.S. from an evil cabal. Some believe that JFK himself is potentially alive or was reincarnated. A lot has weird biblical overlaps."

O'Sullivan then warned viewers no to think too much about the ins and outs of the conspiracy theory on the grounds that "you could go down rabbit hole yourself trying to understand this thing."

