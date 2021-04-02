QAnon-obsessed mother shoots man in the head after becoming convinced he's a child-stealing Satanist: report
Shutterstock.com

Christopher Hallett had garnered thousands of followers on YouTube and Facebook as a self-proclaimed expert on child custody law. Hallett then tried to used his alleged expertise to help Neely Petrie-Blanchard fight for custody of her daughters -- a favor she returned by shooting him in the head in his Florida home because she thought he was part of a cabal of government Satanists who wanted to steal her children, The Wall Street Journal reports.

"Ms. Petrie-Blanchard, who is now 34 years old, posted photos online in a QAnon shirt and claimed her own custody troubles were connected to dark government machinations. At one point, said a person close to her, she said Mr. Hallett might be Q—the shadowy figure whose online postings form the basis for the QAnon ideology," the Journal's Georgia Wells and Justin Scheck write.

"For years, Ms. Petrie-Blanchard said, Mr. Hallett had been telling her that "any day now" a U.S. marshal would bring her back her oldest daughter, who is in the custody of her former boyfriend's mother, even though there were no legal proceedings that could result in such an outcome."

Petrie-Blanchard is now in jail and faces a charge of first-degree murder. According to her lawyer, she doesn't deny killing Hallet, but her actions were the result of temporary insanity due to her belief that Hallet was part of a plot to take her children away.

"I'm trying to connect all the dots," she reportedly said. "I just know way too much."

Read the full story over at The Wall Street Journal.