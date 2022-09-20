Simpsons episode inspires new QAnon conspiracy prediction for this Saturday

The far-right conspiracy theory that believes the world is run by a secret cabal of Satanic pedophiles is drawing attention to a 2013 episode of "The Simpsons" television show.

Vice News reports it started with an online clip of German lawmaker Friedrich Merz talking about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"In his speech, Merz misspeaks and says that everyone will remember where they were on September 24, rather than February 24, the day Russia invaded. Merz corrected himself in the official record of the Bundestag, but QAnon followers in Germany believed they’d spotted Merz revealing a detail of a secret plan," Vice reported. "One member of a German Telegram channel pointed out that in episode 9 of Season 24 (9/24, Sept. 24, get it?) of the animated sitcom, the plot revolves around a group of preppers."

The 2013 episode, titled "Homer Goes to Prep School," originally aired on Jan. 6.

"In particular, the characters discuss WROL, or Without Rule of Law, which is doomsday-prepper lingo for the complete breakdown of society after a major catastrophe," Vice News reported. "The episode also features an electromagnetic pulse device, which QAnon followers believe will usher in '10 days of darkness' and ultimately the return of former President Donald Trump to the Oval Office."

Vice News reported the idea has been spread by Juan O Savin, who is organizing GOP secretary of state candidates in multiple states.

"Everything from nuclear armageddon to a financial reset to widespread water poisoning and an armed revolution has been predicted by those spinning these conspiracies to their followers," Vice News reported. "Last weekend, one of the speakers at the conspiracy-filled Reawaken America conference series, where Trump’s two adult sons have spoken in the past, told the audience that 'the day of vengeance' was a week away, before adding: 'We’re going to watch it happen.'"

Trump has been embracing QAnon on his Truth Social website, invigorating devotees.

"In the U.S. alone there has been a noticeable uptick in violent activity linked to QAnon conspiracies in recent weeks," Vice News reported. "Last week, a man in Michigan shot and killed his wife and shot and injured his daughter after being radicalized by QAnon conspiracies. In Pennsylvania, an armed man who had shared QAnon videos on Facebook entered a Dairy Queen shop and threatened to 'kill all Democrats.'"

