Judge slaps down QAnon shaman's latest attempt to win a pretrial release
Shutterstock

Despite his attorney's claim that he's not a threat and should be released from jail before his trial, Jacob Chansley, also known as the Capitol-storming "QAnon Shaman," has again been denied pre-trial release.

According to a court document shared by BuzzFeed's Zoe Tillman, Chansley "has not proffered any new information that has a 'material bearing' on whether or not he poses a risk if released.

SmartNews