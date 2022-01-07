'QAnon shaman' marks Jan. 6 anniversary with a bizarre rant about an underground civilization

'60 Minutes' screengrab.
The so-called QAnon shaman marked the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection by broadcasting an even wilder conspiracy theory from prison.
Jacob Chansley, who plans to appeal the 41-month sentence he got for his role in the riot, called into a program hosted by conspiracy theorist Ann Vendersteel to offer an evidence-free claim about “a breakaway civilization” that supposedly exists underground where the military is developing technology “several hundred years” more advanced than anything seen on Earth, reported Vice.
“We are going to see a whole new world, far beyond most people's imagining,” Chansley told his fellow conspiracy theorist
QAnon Shaman Jake Angeli tells fellow QAnon conspiracy theorist Ann Vandersteel that there is "a breakaway civilization" deep underground where military bases are using technology hundreds of years more advanced than anything available on the surface.pic.twitter.com/eUjUsqBxI2— Right Wing Watch (@Right Wing Watch) 1641491912