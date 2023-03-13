New court documents dispute Fox lie that QAnon Shaman was only briefly in the Capitol

New court filings were posted online Sunday about far-right activist Ethan Nordean a.k.a. Rufio Panman. He was arrested on four criminal charges just weeks after the Jan. 6 attack on Congress.

The filing is a prosecutors' response to accusations of their misconduct.

But as part of the filing, they brought up Tucker Carlson's footage of QAnon Shaman Jacob Chansley saying that what aired on Fox was about four minutes out of at least an hour's worth of footage inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"Once tethered to facts and reality, defendant [Dominic] Pezzola’s arguments quickly unravel," the documents say. "First, all the footage of Jacob Chansley that aired on Tucker Carlson earlier this week has been produced to these defendants in discovery."

It continues: "Second, there has been overwhelming trial evidence of the dangerous riot at the Capitol, which was brought about through the actions of Dominic Pezzola, his co-defendants, and others. Third, the 'attorney/client communications' in question were not privileged, having taken place on an overtly monitored jail email system, and they have been available to the defense since they were produced in discovery in June of 2022. Fourth, Pezzola’s other claims of misconduct by the government have no basis in fact."

According to the details in the investigation done by the DOJ, Chansley was "piggybacking on Pezzola’s violent breach of the Capitol provides more than enough evidence of his corrupt intent to interfere with Congress that day. But there is much more evidence of his and others’ conduct."

Chansley pleaded guilty in Nov. 2021 in Nov. 2021 to "one count of obstruction of an official proceeding," and ultimately got a 41-month sentence. He then protested the decision and claimed that he would fight it, but ultimately withdrew his lawsuit. Now, far-right allies of insurrectionists are trying to overturn Chansley's plea.



