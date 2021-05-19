QAnon Shaman's lawyer rants that his client is in a 'gulag' in trainwreck CNN interview

Albert Watkins, the attorney representing infamous "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley, doubled down on his claim that MAGA rioters were "f*cking retarded" during a trainwreck CNN interview.

At the start of the interview, CNN host John Berman informed him that the Special Olympics considers calling some "retarded" to be a form of hate speech -- but Chansley said that the descriptor in this case was actually an act of compassion intended to draw attention to the plight of his client and other MAGA rioters, whom he said suffered from developmental disabilities.

"I'm doing that which is necessary to put absolutely in the spotlight the fact that our nation is running a gulag!" he said.

Watkins then accused the United States government of "in effect taking people with vulnerabilities, with special needs, with sensitivities that put them in a category of being outside of what medical science may say is the bell curve of normalcy."

Watkins also said his client was being held in inhumane conditions.

"We're putting them in solitary confinement!" he said. "You ask any doctor the way to treat people who are vulnerable is not to put them in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day!"

Berman told Watkins that he could have made that point about solitary confinement without using bigoted slurs.

"Vulgar, hurtful language, I don't think, is a good way," he said.

"The good news is, I don't work for you," a defiant Watkins shot back.

QAnon shaman's lawyer rants that his client is in a 'gulag' www.youtube.com