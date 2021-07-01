QAnon fans angry that new GETTR app isn't stopping critics from mocking them

Bob Brigham.
Supporters of Donald Trump seem to be having trouble finding a safe space online.
Notorious Trump aide Jason Miller is leading the new social media site GETTR. But the site hasn't been all some of his supporters had hoped for.
While Trump has called social media moderation "cancel culture," Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer — who tracks the far-right online — explained that some QAnon cultists are "growing irate" with the lack of moderation.
There may also be a problem with people on the left creating fake accounts to troll Trump supporters, as Washington Post reporter Drew Harwell noted.
@aionyhaust Congrats to whoever already registered the Gettr account under that weird fake name (Cameron Miily?) an… https://t.co/T73MJGO0pf— Drew Harwell (@Drew Harwell) 1625162097.0