QAnon cultists think Nancy Pelosi's video is a secret message about the death of Bob Saget

A video shared by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announcing that she's seeking reelection is being seized upon by QAnon conspiracy theorists who claim the video is full of secret references, some of which they say cites the recent death of actor and comedian Bob Saget, SFGate reports.

The video shows Pelosi making her announcement in front of a background showing San Francisco's iconic Painted Ladies, which QAnon adherents say is a reference to the classic TV sitcom "Full House" which starred Saget.

"Using the 'Painted Ladies' the background this close to Saget’s death makes me think it’s comms," read a post on a popular QAnon forum. "There are plenty of other iconic SF backgrounds that could be used. 95% of the pop couldn’t tell you where those houses are. Not that common."

According to SFGate, QAnon believers are also focusing on a portion of the video where Pelosi says that the most important issue facing Congress is "our children" -- mainly because the false claims of child sex traffickers helming the U.S. government is central to the theme behind QAnon.

Read more at SFGate.

