History-making Black prosecutor seeks federal protection after deluge of violent and racist threats

Rachael Rollins, who made history after becoming the first Black woman to lead the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts, has been on the receiving end of racial threats, prompting her to seek federal protection, according to CNN.

The threats against Rollins escalated shortly after she was narrowly confirmed in the Senate, with conservatives framing her as a radical, mainly due to her decision not to prosecute some low-level crimes as a district attorney.

In a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in December, dozens of faith leaders and community organizations say she should have been provided with more security when she was confirmed.

"We have been through an era where others have been killed because of the stances that they were taking," Rev. Jeffrey Brown, associate pastor for the Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury, told CNN. "I believe the threats are coming because the atmosphere feels like they can easily target women of color."

One of the messages targeting Rollins told her to "hide her kids."

"They were saying that she's hotheaded and insane and accused her of identity politics, but what was really disturbing was the one that went directly to her where they would call her the n-word and the b-word and talking about putting a bullet in her head," Brown said.

