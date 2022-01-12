Trump's lawyer brutally mocked for 'insane' court motion that is 'perilously close to gibberish'

On Wednesday, writing for Above the Law, legal analyst Liz Dye ridiculed a new motion from former President Donald Trump's lawyer demanding that a federal judge block New York Attorney General Letitia James and state prosecutors from investigating his family businesses.

"Among the many categories of relief sought, most of which amount to 'tell that lady to go away and stop investigating me for crimes,' the former president asked for 'a preliminary and permanent injunction … requiring Defendant to immediately cease or, at a minimum, appropriately limit all ongoing investigations of Plaintiffs pending resolution of this action,'" noted Dye. "Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba has now managed to docket a motion for preliminary injunction, and, friends, for sheer batsh*ttery, this one rivals her letter to the Pulitzer Committee demanding that it retract prizes for the New York Times and Washington Post OR ELSE."

The motion, claims, among other things, that James has "displayed a shocking irreverence for her prosecutorial ethics" and "is not serving any legitimate law enforcement interests but is merely seizing on an opportunity to harass, threaten, and retaliate against Trump, his family and his associates."

"The whole thing is chock full of over-the-top insane rhetoric, accusing the NYAG of violating the Constitution by the mere act of investigating Trump’s family business," wrote Dye. "Other passages teeter perilously close to gibberish: 'Further, Defendant utilized the subpoenas in a perverted manner to obtain a collateral objective. First, Defendant sought to obtain a collateral detriment to Plaintiffs inasmuch as she sought to compel Trump to discontinue his political career by launching unfounded attacks against him and his business.'"

"Well, at least they didn’t say 'uppity,'" noted Dye. "Although Habba did hop on Newsmax last night to call James 'a sick person.'"

In recent months, James has partnered with the Manhattan DA's office, which has also been investigating the financial records of the Trump Organization.

