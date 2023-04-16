Fox News host suggests Lindsey Graham not mentally fit to hold office
Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy suggested on Sunday that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is not mentally fit to hold office.

Duffy's remarks came during a Fox News segment about Sen. Dianne Feinstein's (D-CA) health.

"She's 89 years old," Fox News co-host Will Cain said of Feinstein. "You've got to be able to vote."

Campos-Duffy used the opportunity to suggest Graham step down along with Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), who recently returned to the Senate after a period of absence while he was treated for depression.

"There certainly is, but it also then brings up what about Fetterman, who's also missed a lot? And even on the Republican side. What about congressmen who are perfectly healthy, but their staffers do everything for them?" she asked.

"Like Lindsey Graham, who didn't even know he had co-signed on to the Restrict Act," Campos-Duffy added. "So, those are all kinds of issues not just about people's health, but how the whole system runs. Is it really run by the representatives, or are their staffs doing it?"

"I'm imagining Dianne Feinstein's case, it's a staff and Fetterman's case and maybe Lindsey Graham's case because how do you not know you didn't sign on to the Restrict Act?" she concluded.

