'Crisis of masculinity': Fox News host longs for more 'men' to become vigilante subway killers
Fox News/screen grab

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy complained that a "crisis of masculinity" was preventing killings by subway vigilantes.

On a Sunday Fox & Friends segment, Campos-Duffy defended Daniel Penny after he allegedly killed Jordan Neely on a subway for being disruptive. Penny is facing criminal charges.

The host commented after one New Yorker said he might not have intervened like Penny.

"I thought, wow, that guy definitely won't protect me if I'm on a train and the crazy person was trying to kill me or attack me or punch me in the face," she said, "which there are plenty of videos of online of, you know, crazy people punching women in the face and then the men around them doing nothing."

"And so I think this also, you know, there's a legal aspect to this. There's a really important cultural aspect," the host added. "I think we live in a culture that already has a crisis of masculinity where so many young people are walking around."

Campos said "gender-confused" men may fail to act.

"They don't know," she opined. "They're gender confused. Am I a woman? Am I a man? What am I? Am I binary?"

Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.

