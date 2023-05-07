Fox News host blames 'weed' and 'fatherlessness' after Texas mall shooting
Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy suggested marijuana and fatherlessness were to blame for a deadly mall shooting in Texas.

During an interview about the shooting in Allen, Republican congressional candidate Dr. Tre Pennie called for strengthening background checks for gun purchases.

"I know we've given a lot of credence to our Second Amendment laws, and I'm a Second Amendment pro-gun right guy, but I will tell you, we cannot allow criminals to be running around here with guns, with body armor, and not know who they are," Pennie said. "I think it's time that we start looking at mental health laws, start looking at gun protection laws. We gotta do what we gotta do to make sure that the right people have the guns."

"You know, Trey, I totally agree," Campos-Duffy replied. "I think everything needs to be on the table."

The Fox News host complained that Christian students had been shot in Nashville, but the so-called manifesto had not been released in that case.

"I think we ought to look at the issue of fatherlessness. We also ought to look at weed," she continued. "We know that cannabis increases psychosis by five times. So I think everything should be on the table, including what you say, you know, maybe improving background checks. But thank God there was a guy with a gun there to take this guy down."

