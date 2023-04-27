Teacher shot at drive-thru was target of murder-for-hire plot: report

A middle school teacher shot and killed in her car at a Dunkin' drive-thru in front of her 11-year-old son was the target of a murder-for-hire that had been plotted for months, according to a report from WBTV..

Rachel King, 35, was killed April 11 in a suburb outside Philadelphia. Police announced Wednesday a pair of suspects are facing murder and conspiracy charges.

According to the report, police believe 34-year-old Julie Jean and 33-year-old Zakkee Alhakim "had been planning the murder since February after Rachel King’s boyfriend broke off an alleged affair with Jean."

"Both suspects are being held behind bars," said the report. "Jean was denied bond at her Tuesday arraignment. Alhakim has been in custody since April 11 on unrelated charges and will be arraigned Thursday in Rachel King’s case."

According to King's family, her son is receiving trauma counseling. Allen King, Rachel's father, said his faith is helping him get through this: “People have asked, ‘If you knew the how, why, when, how important is that to you?’ I’ve told them it really isn’t that important because it doesn’t change the outcome. I want to do God’s will, and he calls us to forgive.”