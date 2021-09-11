Maddow goes off on Idaho doctor who calls vaccine mandates ‘needle rape’ as hospitalizations soar
MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow

On MSNBC Friday, Rachel Maddow highlighted the beliefs of Ryan Cole, a conspiracy theorist doctor just appointed to oversee a major health board in Idaho as the COVID-19 pandemic rages out of control in the state.

"This summer in June, officials in the state's largest health district fired a 15-year veteran of that health board, a nationally recognized physician who had given mainstream COVID advice in line with federal guidelines," said Maddow. "The person Idaho picked to replace him to join the biggest health board in the state in the middle of this crisis is this guy, a pathologist who runs a local medical lab."

"He says we should call the CDC the 'Ministry of Truth,' because they're like the propaganda arm of the fictional totalitarian regime in the novel 1984," said Maddow. "He says COVID vaccines must be, quote, 'stopped.' He calls vaccines a, quote, 'poisonous attack on our population that needs to stop now.' He has also advocated for the use of the horse deworming medication ivermectin — they pleaded people to stop using it because it's easy to OD on it and make yourself very ill. This is how the local NPR station in Boise headlined their article. The central health district, quote, they call COVID-19 vaccine 'needle rape,' as he did, in fact, call it that."

"He was officially moved to the Idaho health board this week," said Maddow. "He had competition. An epidemiologist was up for the spot. They went for the guy that calls it 'needle rape' as they approach care rationing. There appears to be a mismatch in terms of the crisis that Idaho is facing and what its leadership on the ground is doing about it."

Watch below:

Rachel Maddow reports on conspiracy theorist doctor appointed by Idaho www.youtube.com

