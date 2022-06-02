Slur-spewing man threatened to 'burn down' neighbor's house after they accused him of being a 'child predator'

34-year-old Florida man Gary Dragon was arrested this week after he shouted racial slurs at a neighbor and threatened to burn down his house.

ClickOrlando reports that Dragon told police that he originally became angry at his neighbor when he saw they made a comment on social media about him being a "child predator."

That prompted him to try to confront the neighbor by pounding on their door and demanding they come out to fight him, all while hurling racial abuse at them.

"Police said the victim reported Dragon was trying to break into the home by kicking the front door repeatedly, causing the door handle and the door to become loose," writes ClickOrlando. "According to a charging affidavit, the victim said Dragon threatened to burn down the house and kill his family."

When police arrived on the scene, Dragon was still pounding on the neighbor's door, and he also openly told them that he had designs on torching the house.

He was promptly arrested and he faces charges of attempted burglary with assault/battery, resisting an officer without violence, and committing a first-degree felony with prejudice.

