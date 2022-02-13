WOOD-TV anchor ​Whitney Burney

A local Michigan anchor is making news after a doctor emailed her a note saying she looked like a "whore." The problem for him, however, is that he also included his name, address and phone number.

Whitney Burney of WOOD-TV, a Grand Rapids NBC affiliate, posted the strange note she got from a physician telling her that her makeup made her look like a "whore."

"if (sic) you are the anchor right now on Wood tv8 (sic) this is for you. If not, and I can't tell for sure, please disregard and forward to whomever is the anchor. Your makeup makes you look like a whore. Do yourself a favor and clean up." He then signed the email said including his address and phone number.

WOOD-TV has several Black female anchors, so it appears that the doctor couldn't tell the difference between them. What many found the most shocking, however, is that the man felt comfortable enough to include all of his personal information.

This is one of many bizarre viewer emails that female reporters have received and posted publicly. Just last month, Korean-American KSDK anchor Michelle Li reacted with shock after a viewer complained that she was "being very Asian."

See the email below:

