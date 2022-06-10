Watch: Houston man yells at neighbors for filming him with their 'Jewish technology' in bigoted rant
(Shutterstock.com)

On Friday, KHOU reported that Houston Police are investigating a viral video that appeared to depict a man following and harassing an interracial couple out for a walk in an anti-Semitic rant.

"The video was captured by Andy Tran Tuesday morning in the Westchase area," reported Brittany Ford. "Tran said he and his fiancée were walking their dogs when the man approached them. 'It was a little scary at first. We haven't really ever encountered someone being outwardly racist and screaming at us,' Tran said."

"Jewish couple right there! Jewish couple! Look at that fat m*****f**ker," the man can be heard shouting in the video as he walked ahead of them in the street. "Film me, boy! I'm better looking than you. M*****f**ker. Jew-SA. The Jews. You got an ugly f**kin' boyfriend. You're like all white girls that date n****rs and Mexicans and f**kin' cheats all over the goddamn place. Ugly m*****f**kers!"

"Take your Jewish technology and film me, boy!" he shouted at another point.

IN OTHER NEWS: Texas sheriff's deputy assigned to assist Uvalde school shooting response fired for being drunk on the job

"Tran says their two dogs helped scare the man off," said the report. "The couple shared the video with law enforcement and social media in hopes to warn others." The man in the video, if identified, could face terroristic threat charges.

Hate incidents and threats have spiked in the U.S. in recent years. A study of major cities indicates that hate crimes increased 44 percent last year.

Watch the video below or at this link.

SmartNews Video