WATCH: Racist mall shopper starts harassing Asian man – then has a meltdown when a woman calls him out
(Screenshot via TikTok)

In a video uploaded to TikTok that has since gone viral, a man can be seen confronting an Asian worker outside a massage business in a shopping mall.

According to the person who uploaded the video, the man initially walked past the business and was "screaming" about how the "Chinese" are responsible for the coronavirus and the business shouldn't be open. The man apparently then came back to continue his tirade.

"Why are you coming to pick on him?" the woman filming the video says to the man.

"Why don't you shut the f*** up," the man fires back at the woman, later calling her a "b****."

The man then walks towards the exit, only to turn around and take a threatening stance before finally leaving.

Watch the video below:


@flexmesomelexxii Be a good human ##stopthehate ##asianlivesmatter ##fyp
♬ original sound - Alexis R