Protesters outraged after lynching diorama is featured in mall's model train display

Nevada activists protested on Monday at a mall in Henderson that displayed a model railroad diorama with gallows where two white men in top hats were preparing to lynch a Black man.

"The train display, done by the Las Vegas Garden Railway Society, was up at the Galleria at Sunset Mall over the Fourth of July weekend but was taken down four days later following complaints of racism," KLAS-TV reported.

Bishop Bill H. McDonnell said, “I’m saddened to be here again on things we thought were over with lynching displays, Confederate flags, things that remind you of the past days of slavery."

“I received this as a text from my mother and I was like, is this real? And she said yes,” Tamika Shauntee with the ACLU said.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump cancels rally — will instead spend day testifying under oath: report

Michelle Maese, president of SEUI 1107, said, “I just need you to know that someone took time to make this, put it together, and put it in the mall. And then women, children, families, everybody walked by hundreds of times and saw this.”

Robert Bush, president of the Las Vegas chapter the National Action Network, wants a public apology.

“Until they come to the table, every train event that they have we will be there to shut it down," he vowed.

Watch:



