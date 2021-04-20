Racist neighbor threatens mixed-race family ‘for hours’ as they hold baby shower

A Washington state woman has been slapped with a felony hate crime charge for repeatedly harassing and threatening her neighbors who are of mixed race, the Kitsap Sun reports.

Police were called this Friday when neighbors complained that Cassandra Louise Jameson, 38, was yelling racist slurs and threats "for hours" while they were having a baby shower. Jameson allegedly made racist comments about Mexican, Asian and Black people and indicated she had firearms or other weapons. Jameson is also allegedly accused the family of being "the cause of the flu."

The woman who called 9-11 is Saipanese and her husband is Black.

Jameson was also arrested this November after multiple people called 9-11 to report a vehicle driving recklessly. Court documents say Jameson refused to pull over and started a chase, during which she braked hard in front of a police vehicle.

"It was apparent that she had activated her brakes in order to get me to hit her vehicle," the deputy involved in the chase wrote in the report.