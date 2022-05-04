Slur-spewing parent caught on video threatening to knock out Black middle school student

A parent of a child at the South Miami Middle School in Florida this week was caught on video threatening to assault a Black middle school student.

Local news station WSVN reports that the man began antagonizing the Black student after accusing him of hitting his car.

The mother of the child, who wishes to remain anonymous, tells WSVN that the man's rhetoric quickly turned to racial abuse.

“He started coming at them and talking about he will beat their ass,” she said. “Calling them [expletive] and kept coming at them and coming at them.”

At this point, her son's friend took out their phone and started recording the video.

“[Expletive] you better get the [expletive] away from me,” the man yelled. "You better get away from me. I’ll go to jail, but I’ll knock you on your [expletive]... Listen, negro, get the [expletive] out of my face."

In addition to attacking the student's race, the man also touted pride in his own skin color.

“I’m proud to be a cracker. I’m happy with what I see in the mirror every day, are you?” he asked. “Are you happy when you see black in the mirror.”

The mother says tells WSVN that she was shocked at having to deal with her son being called racial slurs.

“My child should not have to come to school and deal with this,” she said. “At the end of the day, you got to deal with the parents. My son, yes, he’s a black boy, he has a mother and a father, you need to talk to us. You don’t talk to him like that.”

Watch WSVN's report on the incident at this link.