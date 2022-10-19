Oklahoma teacher says her Facebook account was 'hacked' after allegedly telling parent to 'go back to your teepee'
A teacher at Clinton High School in Clinton, Oklahoma has been placed on leave after she allegedly sent a racist Facebook message to a parent.

Local news station News 9 reports that the teacher in question sent a message to the parent disparaging her apparent Native American ancestry.

"Why don't you go back to living in your teepee and steal from white people," the message began. "You Indians are a waste of time to education."

The message then went on to disparage other minority groups.

"I am really doing you a favor so you can stop having your son dress like a female with his long hair," she continued. "You and your tribe are just dirty people. All you people are just like n*ggers blame every white person for your short falls."

The teacher has told the school that she did not write the message in question and has claimed her account was "hacked."

However, some local residents who spoke with News 9 said they had a hard time buying that story.

"I mean it’s just too hard to believe that it wasn’t her," said Angel Parent-Perez, who is an alum of Clinton High School. "There have been too many instances where teachers have behaved that way in our own public schools."

