E. Jean Carroll has a 'very dangerous case' against Trump: CNN legal analyst

CNN legal analyst Paul Callan thinks that former President Donald Trump should be wary of the defamation lawsuit he's facing from journalist E. Jean Carroll.

While discussing Trump's scheduled deposition in a case that's set for Wednesday afternoon, Callan walked through the basics of the case and why it could do significant damage to the twice-impeached former president.

"It's a very dangerous case," he said. "He is being charged, essentially in a defamation case, with rape. You know, as you just heard the explanation, she claims she was raped approximately 23 years ago by Trump in an elevator in Bergdorf Goodman on Fifth Avenue. She brings the case not as a rape case but as a defamation case because the statute of limitations was gone on the rape case. However, when he gives this press conference saying, 'She's a liar, I never raped her, she's not my type, she's just doing it to amp up book sales,' she says he defamed her and that gets the rape case in."

Callan proceeded to drill down into the particular details that should worry Trump.

"There's one sleeper fact in this case that I think is very dangerous for Trump," he explained. "She claims she still has an article of clothing that she was wearing 23 years ago when the former president allegedly raped her and she wants to be able to have DNA sample testing done with respect to that in connection with this case. So we will see how that plays out."

