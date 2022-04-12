Kids come home in tears after NJ middle school teacher unleashes a 45-minute racist rant

A New Jersey teacher upset students with a lengthy racist tirade in the classroom.

The Academy 1 Middle School teacher, whose name was not released, was suspended with pay by Jersey City public schools after students reported the 45-minute profane rant that was prompted by a conflict between a Black student and white student, reported NJ.com.

“What are your chances in life of doing something with yourself other than sitting home waiting for your welfare check?" the teacher says at one point during an 18-minute recording of the rant.

“Your neighborhood is filled with violence," the teacher continues. "Who is perpetrating the violence? Black on Black. The whites aren’t coming here shooting you all down, are they? Are they? How many white people came and shot you today?”

Norma Fernandez, interim superintendent of Jersey City schools, said she was "appalled" by the teacher's comments.

"Parts of the message may have been well intended," Fernandez said. "However, the language that was used and the references that were made did not really portray a positive message."

“Had I been one of those students, I would have been insulted by the comments that were made," she added. "Forget what the message may have been, it was just lost with all the things that were wrong about it.”

Two parents told reporters their children came home from school Friday in tears, and both parents said an additional recording shows the teacher threatened to slam a student who loudly shut the classroom door.

“You’ve already stereotyped these kids,” said one parent. “They still have a future. How are they just destined to collect welfare?”