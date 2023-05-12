Raffensperger: Trump would 'get the same answer' if he tried to get fake votes from me again

At former President Donald Trump's town hall in New Hampshire, he first tried to deny his infamous phone call demanding Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger "find" extra votes for him in the 2020 presidential election, despite it being caught on audiotape and widely available to the public, and then tried to claim he was justified in doing the request.

On Thursday evening, CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins — who moderated the town hall — spoke to Raffensperger, who made it clear that Trump still had no basis to be casting doubt on the election results in Georgia.

"He had the facts [from other investigators showing no proof of fraud in Georgia] and called you," said Collins. "You explained to him, again, the numbers. Do you believe he was strong-arming you to use your office to get him votes he did not earn from voters?"

"I knew we did not have the votes," said Raffensperger. "He hand-picked Bobby Christine, his judge, to count the ballots that went in on Election Night. Bobby Christine did not find fraud there and then reported that back to the president. So every time there was an allegation, we did our checking so we could report back to the voters. We report, I report back to the voters. I want all the voters to understand we're going to have a fair and honest election, and that's my job to make sure they have confidence in the results."

"What do you make of him saying he would make that same call today, despite the fact that the D.A. there has said charges could come this summer?" asked Collins.

"Well, if he did, he'd get the same answer," said Raffensperger. "In fact, now we have more data points that just show that President Trump did come up short. See, what happened in Georgia — and I think it may have happened in other states, but in Georgia, we know 24,000 voters skipped the presidential race. They didn't vote for any of the three candidates for president, yet they voted down-ballot in the other races. That's why President Trump came up short. What you saw is our Republican congressmen got 33,000 more votes collectively than President Trump."

