15-year-old suspect who killed 5 people in Raleigh shooting spree is in hospital in critical condition

Five people including an off-duty police officer were killed Thursday in Raleigh, North Carolina, after a 15-year-old suspect went on a shooting rampage and later barricaded himself inside a residence.

The teen suspect has not been identified, but is currently in the hospital in critical condition. A motive for the shooting is not known. It's also not known what kind of injuries led to the suspects hospitalization, the New York Post reports.

According to a witness, the suspect had a "long-barrel shotgun and was dressed in camo."

“He had a full backpack on that was also camouflage," the witness said.

“We’re standing with you in this moment of unspeakable agony,” Gov. Roy Cooper during a press conference. “No one should feel this fear in their communities. No one. As policymakers, we cannot, and we will not, turn away from what has happened here.”

The deceased victims in the Thursday evening shooting are officer Gabriel Torres, 29, Nicole Conners, 52, Mary Marshall, 35, Susan Karnatz, 49, and James Thompson, 16. K-9 Officer Casey Clark was wounded during the incident but has since been treated and released from the hospital. Surviving victim Marcille Gardner, 59, remains in critical condition.

