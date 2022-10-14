'This is vomit': CNN host rips apart 'unhinged liar' Trump's new response to the Jan. 6 latest hearing
Donald Trump (Photo by Saul Loeb for AFP)

Responding to a 14-page statement issued early Friday by Donald Trump to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, CNN host John Avlon was quick to make his opinion understood about what the president had to say.

After segments of the statement -- which included widely debunked conspiracy theories and a claim that a majority of Americans believe the 2020 presidential election was conducted fraudulently -- Avlon was quick to call the entire statement "vomit" and "more bluster."

Avlon took particular issue with Trump's contention about Americans disputing the 2020 election results.

"That's not true," he told co-host Bianna Golodryga before adding, " It's another lie."

Continuing in that vein, he added, "The majority of Republicans do, and I can understand why Donald Trump would mistake Republicans for Americans -- but that's sort of part of the problem here."

"Look, this is all just more evidence that the former president is an unhinged liar," he insisted. 'This is vomit, this is bluster. It is a repetition of the lies that have been thoroughly debunked and an obsession with crowd size that speaks to the real weakness of Donald Trump."

Watch video below or at this link.

CNN 10 14 2022 09 29 08 youtu.be

