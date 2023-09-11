GOPer likens Joe Biden to Osama bin Laden on 9/11 anniversary

Freedom Caucus/YouTube/screen grab
Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) likened President Joe Biden's administration to terror mastermind Osama bin Laden on the anniversary of 9/11.
Norman made the remarks during a Sept. 11 remembrance podcast with host Steve Bannon.
"At some point, we've got to make a stand," Norman said, referring to government spending. "But government's not going to do it on their own."
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
"And Osama bin Laden, he did his part to destroy it from the air, and the internal bureaucrats are doing their part to destroy it from the inside, unfortunately," he added. "And the Biden administration is front and center stage."
Watch the video from Real America's Voice below or at this link.