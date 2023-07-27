Driver who called state rep. friend instead of 911 after fatally hitting bicyclist with his car is convicted

A Georgia man hit a bicyclist with his vehicle, fled the scene and then called his local politician instead of the cops, WSB-TV reported.

Ralph “Ryan” Dover III hit was found guilty Tuesday.

On Sept. 11, 2019, Eric Keais, 38, was riding his bike in Cedartown when Dover hit him. Keais died lying in a ditch about an hour after the collision.

But instead of calling 911, Dover called his friend, state Rep. Trey Kelley, who later met up with Dover and was told the driver thought he hit an animal.

The pair drove back to the scene and found the bike, but no victim. According to the report, Kelley also didn't call 911, but instead called Police Chief Jamie Newsome at home, who sent one of his sergeants to the scene.

Kelley was indicted in Dec. 2020 on misdemeanor charges but the charges were later dropped.

Dover was found guilty of reckless conduct and a hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death. He's due to be sentenced in August.