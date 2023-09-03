'Complete lack of a moral compass':' Dem clobbers Vivek Ramaswamy over pledge to vote for Trump

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) harshly criticized Republican presidential candidates who have pledged to vote for Donald Trump if he wins the nomination despite ongoing prosecutions.

Just seconds after GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy defended his vow to support the Republican nominee, Kaine reacted in an interview on ABC's This Week program.

"Just want to start out by getting your response to Mr. Ramaswamy and the other candidates, most of the other candidates on the Republican stage, all committed to vote for Donald Trump, even if he's convicted in one of these felony trials," ABC host George Stephanopoulos prompted.

"Well, George, what I just heard was the complete lack of a moral compass," Kaine replied. "If you are unwilling to say that the behavior of Donald Trump, trying to overturn the peaceful transfer of power, is a disqualifier, if you pledge despite that to vote for him, if you pledge despite that to pardon him should you be elected, it shows that you don't have the moral compass that you need to be the leader of the greatest nation in the world."

"And sadly, Mr. Ramaswamy is not alone in lacking the compass," he added. "I think that was displayed pretty patently by many of the GOP candidates on the debate stage."

Watch the video below from ABC or at the link.