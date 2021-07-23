WATCH: Angry constituent curses out Rand Paul during town hall meeting
Rand Paul on Fox News (screengrab).

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) faced off against an angry constituent during a virtual town hall meeting broadcast on TikTok.

A staffer who was moderating the event introduced a woman who had called in to the meeting.

"You are live with the senator, you can go ahead and ask your question," the staffer said.

"Hi senator, I am a south Kentucky citizen and I just wanted to tell you get f*cked," she said.

After an awkward pause, the staffer moderating said, "alright, we'll go ahead to our next question."

Paul is being challenged by former Kentucky state legislator Charles Booker in the 2022 election.

