WATCH: Angry constituent curses out Rand Paul during town hall meeting

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) broke with Trump during a CSPAN interview looking back at what he experienced during the January 6th insurrection.

Mullin explained that he talked with the officer who shot Babbitt.

"He was the last person in the world who ever wanted to use force like that and he wasn't one to do that," Mullin said. "I know for a fact, because after it happened, he came over. He was physically and emotionally distraught. I actually gave him a hug and I said, 'Sir, you did what you had to do.'"

"And I mean that," he added.

"He was doing his job, he got put in a situation where he had to do his job because there were members still in the balcony. And if you're going to present your weapon in a manner and give commands and they still don't listen and they still approach, you don't have a choice because either you have to at that point discharge your weapon in a manner of self-defense or that weapon is going to be taken away from you, it's going to be used on you and put all of our lives in danger, too," Mullin explained.

A Justice Department investigation found "there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution" of the officer who killed Babbitt.

Watch:



