'Weirdo' Rand Paul's medical expertise trashed on CNN: 'A car mechanic' knows more about viruses than he does

On Monday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," former George W. Bush speechwriter David Frum dismissed Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and his attacks on medical experts.

Host Erica Hill began by playing Paul's declaration that mask mandates were "anti-science" and that Americans should "resist" COVID-19 safety guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Frum proceeded to dump all over Paul's medical expertise.

"Well, Dr. Rand Paul is an eye doctor. He has no insight into virology than you or me," said Frum. "If you're a car mechanic, you know just as much about viruses as Rand Paul. It's not surprising he's a weirdo on modern medicine, too."

Frum then said that there was a major problem with the GOP feeling the need to appease crazed reactionaries to have any kind of future in the party.

"What is more disturbing are the politicians, not cranks, who find themselves acting in cynical ways because in fact, they have created a culture war," he said. "Some Republican politicians like Mitch McConnell that wants to end the culture war can't."

