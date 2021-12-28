'That's not stealing you idiot': Rand Paul slammed for attack on absentee ballots
Rand Paul on Fox News (screengrab).

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) came under withering criticism on Monday afternoon after he attacked the use of absentee ballots in a tweet linking to a piece in the American Conservative.

The Kentucky Republican selected a quote from the piece that stated, "Seeding an area heavy with potential Democratic votes with as many absentee ballots as possible, targeting and convincing potential voters to complete them in a legally valid way, and then harvesting and counting the results,” and added, "How to steal an election."

That led to a barrage of commentary from critics, with one admonishing him: "You literally described the legal voting method. That's not stealing you idiot. It's called letting American's vote. It feels like stealing because your party is shrinking into nothing."

You can see his tweet and some responses below:




