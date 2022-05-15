Mitch McConnell takes shot at Rand Paul after meeting with Ukraine's Zelenskyy

Returning from Ukraine where he and other lawmakers met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blew off fellow Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul's plans to try and stop an aid package for the country warding off an invasion by Russia.

According to a report from Politico's Burgess Everett, the senior Republican is fighting a small-scale war of his own with the MAGA-aligned members of his own caucus who are becoming more and more non-interventionist when it comes to helping the embattled Ukrainians.

According to Everett, "It’s Mitch McConnell vs. MAGA when it comes to Ukraine," adding, "At least a half-dozen Republican senators are expected to oppose the aid bill, according to one Republican senator. And in private meetings, an increasing number of GOP senators have questioned various aspects of the request."

Pushing back, McConnell explained on Sunday, "It’s in America’s interest to do this. This is not a charity we’re involved in here. It’s in our interests to help Ukrainians just like it’s in the interest of NATO countries. So this is not some handout.”

Pressed on Paul's vocal opposition to the bill, which he blocked last week, but will likely pass when brought up again this week, McConnell took a jab at the junior senator from his state, telling reporters, "Well, it’s no secret. Rand and I have a different world view of the importance of Americans’ role around the world."

He then added, "So that was not surprising. And it won’t create a problem. We’ll get the job done by Wednesday."

