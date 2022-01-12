'That's what politics is about': Rand Paul defends anti-Fauci fundraisers despite death threats

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) admitted this week that he is demonizing Dr. Anthony Fauci to raise money because "that's what politics is about." Fauci has said that Paul's attacks have resulted in death threats.

At a hearing on Wednesday, Fauci called out Paul for his "Fire Dr. Fauci" campaign website where supporters are asked to donate.

"So you are making a catastrophic epidemic for your political gain," Fauci said.

During an interview on Newsmax, Paul responded to Fauci's criticism.

"We are opposed to him," Paul said. "He should be in jail and it is about elections. If Republicans take over, if I win reelection, I'll subpoena all his records and we will investigate whether or not the virus came from a lab in Wuhan. So he does fear that."

"And it is about electoral politics," the senator shrugged. "I tell people to go to RandPaul.com if you want to fire Fauci. I'm very honest about that. That's what politics is about and I'm not pulling any punches."

Paul also said that it was "unfair" to link his attacks on Fauci to death threats received by the top scientist.

