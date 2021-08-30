'This theory needs some work': Jake Tapper takes down Rand Paul's conspiratorial ramblings about ivermectin
CNN's Jake Tapper. (Screengrab)

CNN host Jake Tapper on Monday made quick work of Sen. Rand Paul's (R-KY) conspiracy theory about medical professionals refusing to do research into ivermectin due to their hatred of former President Donald Trump.

Late last week, Paul told a local newspaper that he personally did not know whether ivermectin was an effective COVID-19 treatment because medical professionals had let their hatred of Trump override their duty to research treatments.

"The hatred for Trump deranged these people so much, they're unwilling to objectively study it," he claimed. "So someone like me that's in the middle on it, I can't tell you because they will not study ivermectin. They will not study hydroxychloroquine without the taint of their hatred for Donald Trump."

Many anti-vaccine conservatives have in recent weeks resorted to buying horse deworming medicine that happens to contain ivermectin to treat COVID-19, despite the fact that such medicine was developed for animals that are several times the weight of the average person.

Responding to Paul, Tapper explained why this conspiracy makes no sense at all.

"So the CDC and NIH are promoting the COVID vaccines that the Trump administration helped support the creation/distribution of through Operation Warp Speed, a vaccine Trump promotes -- but not livestock dewormer -- because of 'hatred for Trump'?" Tapper asked. "This theory needs some work."


