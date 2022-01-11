Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has waged a personal war against Dr. Anthony Fauci over the past year, but in a Tuesday hearing the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases came prepared to fight back.

Armed with screen captures of Paul's website, Fauci showed that the senator is using his attacks to make campaign cash.

Meanwhile, Fauci said that each time Paul attacks him he's plagued with threats against him and his children. In one case, he explained, a man was arrested in Iowa with a "hit list" that included Fauci. He had an assault rifle and ammunition in his possession, according to the reports.

