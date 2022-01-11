Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has waged a personal war against Dr. Anthony Fauci over the past year, but in a Tuesday hearing the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases came prepared to fight back.
Armed with screen captures of Paul's website, Fauci showed that the senator is using his attacks to make campaign cash.
Rand Paul should not be on any committeeshttps://twitter.com/acyn/status/1480937135796412416\u00a0\u2026— Ricky \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83d\udc99\ud83d\ude37\ud83d\udc89 (@Ricky \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83d\udc99\ud83d\ude37\ud83d\udc89) 1641918295
Meanwhile, Fauci said that each time Paul attacks him he's plagued with threats against him and his children. In one case, he explained, a man was arrested in Iowa with a "hit list" that included Fauci. He had an assault rifle and ammunition in his possession, according to the reports.
See the internet's responses to Paul's rants and Fauci's own below:
Rand Paul should STFU! Fauci is a professional. Every time Rs dnt like something they say it's evil. I'm sick of the BS! #fauci #Randpaul— Slim Pickens (@Slim Pickens) 1641918295
"We are here at a committee to look a virus now that has killed nearly 900,000 people. And the purpose of the committee was to try to get things out, how we can help the American public. And you keep coming back to personal attacks on me" -- Fauci to Rand Paulpic.twitter.com/8VHLLrGgDJ— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1641917709
Fauci just pointed out that Paul is fundraising off of firing him and accused him of using a pandemic for his personal political gain.\n\nAnd he is of course right and of course nobody will stop Rand Paul from doing it. \n\nVote @Booker4KY please dear God.— Elie Mystal (@Elie Mystal) 1641917732
Rand Paul should really go fuck himself. Just sayin\u2019— \u2744\ufe0f\ud83d\udc99OneChillSnowflake\ud83d\udc99\u2744\ufe0f (@\u2744\ufe0f\ud83d\udc99OneChillSnowflake\ud83d\udc99\u2744\ufe0f) 1641917344
Dr. Fauci is owning the fuck out of Rand Paul today and I\u2019m loving it.— Tony Posnanski (@Tony Posnanski) 1641917661
Update: Rand Paul is a-holing again live, as predicted.— Duty To Warn \ud83d\udd09 (@Duty To Warn \ud83d\udd09) 1641917710
Dr. Fauci bringing up Rand Paul's website fundraiser to fire Dr. Fauci was hilarious. Rand Paul is a dick.— Mr. Newberger (@Mr. Newberger) 1641917785
He brought receipts! pic.twitter.com/JbZtaiSIEC— Timber \ud83d\udc15 \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 \ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\uddfd \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 (@Timber \ud83d\udc15 \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 \ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\uddfd \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08) 1641918034
If Dr. Fauci tells Rand Paul to go drink some piss it will be the dunk of the century.— bob clendenin \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@bob clendenin \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1641917266
#DrFauci taking down @RandPaul for the scumbag he is.https://twitter.com/Kristin53317358/status/1480934861217026050\u00a0\u2026— Rambo (@Rambo) 1641918301
Rand Paul should not be on any committeeshttps://twitter.com/acyn/status/1480937135796412416\u00a0\u2026— Ricky \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83d\udc99\ud83d\ude37\ud83d\udc89 (@Ricky \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83d\udc99\ud83d\ude37\ud83d\udc89) 1641918295
It's almost as if Rand Paul doesn't care for everyone that is dying or has died and wants a clip to be looped on Fox News and be hailed as a 'hero'.— Pro-Democracy Warrior (@Pro-Democracy Warrior) 1641918294
Wow -- Fauci just pointedly called out @RandPaul for attacking him, creating a permission structure for people to threaten him and his family...and then fundraising off those efforts.— igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) 1641917813
Fauci blasting Rand Paul for making \u201cpolitical\u201d attacks against him, noting that a man was arrested Dec 21 traveling across country - cops saying the man was going to Washington to kill Dr Fauci. Again says the political attacks spur attacks against Fauci and his family— Trish Turner (@Trish Turner) 1641917728
Dr. Fauci just made Rand Paul look like the ShamWow Guy.pic.twitter.com/aAH1MELjZw— Mr. Newberger (@Mr. Newberger) 1641918467
Thank you, Dr. Fauci pic.twitter.com/IyqYqLyOSh— connectpoliticditto. (@connectpoliticditto.) 1641918790
I love how Dr. Fauci just fully exposed Bathroom rug head Rand Paul\u2019s evil agenda in attacking him just to drum up political points and donations. I\u2019ll keep trusting the distinguished Fauci and tell the vile fraud criminal Paul to STFU.— Ricky Davila (@Ricky Davila) 1641918833
This is anti-democratic.\n\nRand Paul fundraises off the death and sickness of his own supporters because he believes they\u2019re too stupid to know better.pic.twitter.com/YIN4zcD4vt— The Lincoln Project (@The Lincoln Project) 1641919899
IN OTHER NEWS: Former DeSantis official declares Florida is ‘now essentially an autocracy’
Former DeSantis official declares Florida is ‘now essentially an autocracy’ www.youtube.com