'All we have left is Rand Paul': Russian state TV bemoans lack of GOP supporters after Trump's exit
Twitter/Julia Davis/screen grab

Russian state television complained over the weekend that Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is the only American lawmaker who supports Russia's agenda following former President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 election.

Russian media analyst Julia Davis flagged the remarks on Twitter.

"Now that Tulsi Gabbard is gone, all we have left is Rand Paul," one of the panelists was quoted as saying.

But many commenters noted that other Republican lawmakers -- like Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) -- have been known to repeat Russian talking points.

