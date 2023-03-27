Rand Paul staffer stabbed in the head and torso in broad daylight attack: reports
A Rand Paul staffer suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon in a stabbing attack in Washington D.C., the Republican senator from Kentucky said in a statement.

Glynn Neal, 42 of Southeast, D.C. was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the attack, police said in a statement.

The victim’s status wasn’t immediately known.

“This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington D.C. I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thinking the first responders, hospital staff and police for their diligent actions,” Paul said in a statement obtained by WUSA 9's Lorenzo Hall.

Officers at around 5:17 p.m. Saturday responded to the 1300 block of H. St. NE on the report of a stabbing, D.C. Metropolitan police said.

A witness told police they were with the victim walking eastbound in the 1300 block of H. St. NE when the suspect, who was hiding in a corner “popped out of the corner and proceeded to stab (the victim) multiple times,” police said in a news release.

The victim was able to grab the suspect’s arms, at which point the witness tackled the suspect to the ground, leading to a struggle.

“We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested,” Paul said.

“At this time, we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery.”

