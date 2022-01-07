America will be ‘shocked and surprised’: Riot committee Dem reveals former Trump official gave him ‘a lot of names I had not heard before’

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) revealed former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham named many people he had not heard about in connection with the January 6 insurrection, and promised Americans will be stunned when the House Select Committee on the Attack delivers its report.

"America is going to be shocked and surprised at what we all come to learn this year," Congressman Raskin told CNN Thursday night, one year after the violent and deadly insurrection.

He also said that Grisham gave him “a lot of names I had not heard before” and “identified some minds of inquiry that had never occurred to me” prior to her Wednesday interview with the committee.

Separately, Grisham on Thursday revealed she and more than a dozen other former Trump officials are meeting next week to discuss how to "stop" the former president, Donald Trump, from succeeding in his attempt to destroy democracy, and to get re-elected.