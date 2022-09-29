Conservative pollster vexes Steve Bannon: 'People are less likely to vote for a Republican'

Mark Mitchell, a pollster with the conservative Rasmussen organization, revealed on Thursday that American voters are "much less likely" to vote for a Republican than they were a year ago.

In an interview on Real America's Voice, Mitchell told conservative podcast host Steve Bannon that President Joe Biden's poll numbers had surged over the summer. Still, he said that boost was beginning to erode.

He also said that Democrats had closed the gap in the generic congressional ballot.

Earlier this month, Democrats were within one point of Republicans, who had led by as much as 10 points.

"Look at the question. If the midterm elections were held today, would you vote for the Republican candidate or for the Democrat candidate for Congress?" Mitchell said. "And, you know, when somebody loses a lead like that, it's a referendum on the party. Right?"

"So, people are very concerned about all these topics," he continued. "They look around and they see a lot of problems with the economy and they're worried about being able to make their rent payment or whatever.

The pollster added: "But they are less likely to vote for Republicans — I think that's a very clear signal — than they were a year ago. Much less likely than they were a year ago."



