'Stop polling!' Trump supporters freak out after his favorite pollster again shows Biden approval at record high
Earlier this week, supporters of former President Donald Trump angrily attacked his favorite pollster after it showed President Joe Biden with a record-high approval rating.

Things didn't get any better for them on Wednesday, as Rasmussen Reports showed that Biden's approval had yet again gone up and now stood at 55 percent, which is the highest approval the pollster has registered so far during his presidency.

During his one term in office, Trump regularly promoted polls from Rasmussen because it gave him consistently stronger approval ratings compared to other pollsters.

Despite this, Trump supporters once again angrily bashed the firm in replies to its tweet announcing Biden's strong approval numbers -- check out some responses below.