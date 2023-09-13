GOP lawmaker admits fear that Biden impeachment efforts will backfire

WASHINGTON — At least one Republican lawmaker admitted to reporters that she's worried impeachment efforts against President Joe Biden will backfire against her party.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-NC) said:

"I was a little hesitant at first. My understanding is that it gives more subpoena power, or something... It's a way to get the bank records and you know it shouldn't just be about Hunter [Biden] and James, it should be about Joe too and bank statements and credit card statements. All of the things that could show what was really going on."

She claimed the wire transfers for Hunter and James Biden's businesses could come "from Communist China."

"It's worthy of an investigation. I think he'll go down as one of the most corrupt people in American history," she said of the president.

She went on to say she wishes that she had more to show the press to prove her claim, "which is why I think the inquiry is important. So, we can get those bank records."

She then said that if Biden did nothing wrong she could show them all of his bank records and credit card statements. Thus far the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees haven't been able to gather any evidence that ties the president to anything illegal. Each time they come up short. The last one was the secure wire transfers that Mace mentioned. Republicans fought for the information from the Treasury Department declaring that it would prove corruption. It didn't tie anything to the president, however.

When asked if she was worried that the impeachment could backfire, Mace admitted, "Always, and I've talked about that. There are risks, particularly to Republicans who won Biden districts or people in purple districts. Um, but this is not an impeachment vote. This is an inquiry, which gives us expanded, investigative power. Like expanded subpoena power."

Official impeachment inquiries require a vote of Congress, which some Democrats have argued Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) doesn't have. Legal analysts are curious how it will play out in court if the House attempts to obtain documents without an actual impeachment that has been voted on by Congress. It could ultimately pressure the GOP to hold a vote before they can obtain the documents they want.

Mace confessed that she doesn't believe the House is at a point where there is enough evidence to pass an impeachment.

"I've tired to be a sane voice, but if we don't show all the evidence to the American people how can they trust us?" she asked.